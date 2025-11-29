US military aviation flights conducted near borders of Venezuelan airspace

MOSCOW, November 29. /TASS/. US military aviation periodically flies near the borders of Venezuelan airspace, in particular from the north-western side, an air traffic control source told TASS.

"Flights of an American carrier-based fighter bomber and a Boeing F/A-18F Super Hornet attack aircraft have been recorded in the air area controlled from the Caribbean island of Curacao," the source said, adding that this air area borders an area controlled by Venezuela. Such flights are also confirmed by data from online systems that monitor air traffic in real time.

Earlier, US President Donald Trump said he closed the airspace over Venezuela. According to him, all "airlines, pilots, drug dealers and human traffickers" should consider the airspace over and around Venezuela "closed in its entirety."

Washington accuses Venezuela of not actively fighting drug smuggling. The US Navy has deployed a strike group of ships led by aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford, a nuclear submarine, and more than 16,000 troops in the Caribbean. Since September, the US has sunk at least 20 speedboats in the region, killing more than 80 people.

The American media has repeatedly reported that the United States may soon launch strikes on the republic. On November 27, Trump said that Washington would very soon begin to fight drug trafficking from Venezuela on land, but did not elaborate.