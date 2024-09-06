Russia’s neutral athletes invited to attend 2024 Paralympics closing ceremony — RPC chief

MOSCOW, September 6. /TASS/. The Organizing Committee of the 2024 Summer Paralympic Games has invited Russian and Belarusian delegations to attend the closing ceremony of the Paralympic Games in Paris later this week, Pavel Rozhkov, the president of the Russian Paralympic Committee (RPC), told TASS on Friday.

"The Paris 2024 Organizing Committee has extended invitations to Russian and Belarusian athletes, coaches and teams’ staff to attend the closing ceremony of the [2024 Summer] Paralympic Games," Rozhkov stated.

"All of them will be able to take part in the ceremony based on general rules and they will be provided with a transfer [transportation] and will have their own seats in spectators’ stands," the RPC chief continued.

"Not everyone will be in attendance at the closing ceremony, because on the following day our athletes are scheduled to take a lengthy flight to Russia with a stop in [Turkey’s] Istanbul," Rozhkov said. "But all those, who want [to stay] will be able to see the [2024 Paralympics closing] ceremony."