China launches remote sensing satellites

SHANGHAI, September 3. /TASS/. China launched another group of its remote sensing satellites into orbit on Tuesday, Xinhua reported.

The Yaogan-43 group was launched from the Xichang Satellite Launch Center in southwest China’s Sichuan Province at 9:22 a.m. local time (1:22 a.m. GMT - TASS). The Long March-4B carrier rocket put the new satellites in space.

The satellites of this group will be used for testing new technologies of low-orbit constellations, the news agency said.

The latest launch was the 533rd mission of the Long March rocket series.