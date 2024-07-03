Former US President Trump can ‘hardly’ resolve Ukrainian conflict within 24 hours

LONDON, July 3. /TASS/. Former US President Donald Trump, who is running again for the country's presidential post, is unlikely to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within a 24-hour period even if he wins the election, Russian Ambassador to London Andrey Kelin said in an interview with British broadcaster Sky News.

Asked whether Trump would be able to negotiate the Ukrainian conflict settlement within 24 hours, Kelin replied "Hardly."

"First of all, he should become a president. Secondly, a lot of efforts should be applied to do this and that depends on what kind of terms it is going to happen," he said.

"You know that a lot of attention is now given to the draft agreement that has been nearly concluded between Russia and Ukraine in early 2022 in Istanbul, and that was a good platform probably," Kelin continued.

However, everyone "including Donald Trump, should be realistic about the real situation on the ground."

Kelin noted that Russia was "not going to stop with its offensive actions" even if negotiations on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine were launched.

"We are advancing… It’s wrong to think that there is a stalemate over the [special military operation] area, there is no freeze," he said. "We are attacking now… and we are gaining terrain."

"Now it [the special military operation] is still operational, I would say tactical and operational, but it will grow into more serious actions pretty soon," the ambassador added.

During his previous election campaign appearances Trump repeatedly stated that if re-elected, he intended to resolve the conflict in Ukraine within a 24-hour period.