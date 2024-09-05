Downed drone causes fire at warehouse in Gomel, Belarus, no one injured — Ministry

MINSK, September 5. /TASS/. A warehouse building caught fire in Gomel, Belarus, after a downed drone fell on top of it, the Belarusian Ministry of Emergency Situations said on its Telegram channel.

According to the ministry, the firefighters have extinguished the fire.

"No one was injured. The fire damaged 5 square meters of the roof," the ministry said.

Previously, the media reported that Belarusian air defenses on duty downed several drones that crossed the state border during the night. The Air Force and Air Defense Command said that it carries out an inspection of this incident.