Russia effectively fighting foreign military instructors in Ukraine — Kremlin

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. While there is a large number of foreign military instructors in Ukraine, Russia has been increasingly effective in countering them, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in an interview with Izvestia on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We do know that there are military instructors from across the globe in Ukraine and that they are taking part in the hostilities and playing an important role in training Ukrainian soldiers. Foreign countries are definitely involved in the conflict. This is not news. Our troops have been increasingly effective in hitting these goals," he said.

This has contributed to pushing through with the special military operation and achieving the goals set by the Russian leadership, Peskov maintained.

Meanwhile, the Kiev regime has no morals, he noted. "While our forces continue to target military goals only, the Kiev regime has been using cluster munitions for attacks against residential neighborhoods and purely civilian targets," the Russian presidential spokesman lamented. "Therefore, we need to further improve efficiency, increase pressure and move forward," he concluded.