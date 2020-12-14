Russian deputy PM to meet with UAE top diplomat, says Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 14. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov will hold a meeting with United Arab Emirates Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan who is currently on a working visit to Moscow, Russian top diplomat Sergey Lavrov said on Monday.

"Today, we have a good opportunity to discuss our bilateral relations, which will also be touched upon at your meeting with Russian Deputy Prime Minister Yuri Borisov," Lavrov said at a meeting with his UAE counterpart.

Lavrov pointed to progress in economic relations between Russia and the UAE. "I would also like to highlight our defense ties, as well as parliamentary, humanitarian, cultural and educational ties. We believe that this is fully in the interests of the two nations," the Russian top diplomat stressed.

He also welcomed dialogue with the UAE on regional and international issues. "Given the problems that persist in the Middle East and North Africa, activities aimed at comparing our positions and approaches, as well as at considering the possibility of joint steps to resolve numerous crises, are very important," Lavrov emphasized.