Russia's diplomatic efforts to help Africa become powerful multipolar world actor — Lavrov

MOSCOW, December 18. /TASS/. Russian diplomacy will contribute to Africa's emergence as an influential center of a new multipolar world order, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an article for African media outlets timed to coincide with the second ministerial conference of the Russia-Africa Partnership Forum.

He noted that Russia welcomes and supports Africa's "reawakening," manifested in the struggle for sovereignty in all spheres of life on the continent.

"It is important for us that Africa seeks to speak with a common voice in the international arena. Russian diplomacy will contribute to the development of the African continent as an influential center of a multipolar world. This priority is enshrined in the Concept of the Foreign Policy of the Russian Federation," the foreign minister stated.

"We believe in the inalienable right of African countries to independently determine the ways and models of their development and to choose international partners," Lavrov stressed.

In addition, the foreign minister recalled that relations between Russia and African countries have developed at different rates during certain historical milestones. "The collapse of the Soviet Union in 1991 was the major geopolitical catastrophe of the 20th century. Our friends on the African continent felt its dismal effects. There was a noticeable slowdown in the relations at the turn of the millennium. However, the 'end of history' did not happen, and today is the new heyday of the Russian-African friendship," he specified.

Lavrov believes that it is quite symbolic that Russia is the one to speak out at various leading international forums in favor of expanding efforts to eradicate modern practices of neocolonialism. "Many African countries are sending their representatives to participate in the 'For the Freedom of Nations!' international movement established on the initiative of the United Russia political party," he noted.