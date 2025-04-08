Up to 70 countries have contacted US looking to negotiate over Trump’s tariffs — Bessent

NEW YORK, April 8. /TASS/. Representatives of almost 70 countries have contacted US President Donald Trump’s administration looking to negotiate easing of customs tariffs, with discussions expected to last until June, US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent said.

"50, 60, maybe almost 70 countries" have gotten in contact with the Trump administration looking to negotiate, he said in an interview with the Fox Business TV channel. "So it’s going to be a busy April, May, maybe into June," Bessent said.

"I suggested that the foreign officials keep your cool, that you do not escalate and come to us with your offers on how you’re going to drop tariffs, how you’re going to drop non-tariff barriers, how you’re going to stop your currency manipulation, how you’re going to stop the subsidized financing, and at a point, President Trump will be ready to negotiate," Treasury Secretary said.

"We are at a maximum tariff level, and it is my hope that through good negotiations, all we will do is see levels come down. But that's going to depend on the other countries. And you know, President Trump is going to be personally involved in these negotiations, and he believes, as many of us do, that there's been an unfair playing field, so the negotiations are going to be tough," Bessent added.

On April 2, Trump announced the imposition of tariffs on products from 185 countries and territories. Baseline 10% tariffs came into force on April 5, while individualized ones will take effect on April 9. Moreover, the US administration imposed 25% tariffs on all imported cars starting April 3.