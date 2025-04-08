EU to pump at least 61 bcm of gas into UGS facilities, 50% higher than in previous year

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Net pumping of gas (injected amount net of withdrawal) by Europe in the upcoming season of filling underground gas storage (UGS) facilities is set to total at least 61 bln cubic meters (bcm) to meet the UGS filling level of 90% by November 1, according to TASS calculations based on data provided by Gas Infrastructure Europe (GIE). This is almost 50% higher than net pumping in the previous year and one of the highest levels in the history. That said, Europe has been importing LNG with record rates in April.

Gas pumping into UGS facilities in EU countries amounted to 199 mln cubic meters (mcm) on April 6, according to GIE. Withdrawal has risen to 68 mln cubic meters (mcm). Withdrawal has fallen to 34 mcm. Gas volumes in UGS facilities total 38.2 bcm.

The season of gas withdrawal from European UGS facilities ended on March 28. They are currently 34.96% full (10.63 percentage points lower than the average as of this date in the past five years). The European Commission requests EU countries to make sure that their UGS facilities are 90% full by November 1 of each year for ensuring elevated reserves for the winter period so as to be prepared for interrupted supplies or abnormally cold weather.

The heating season in Europe started on October 29, 2024, and it lasted for 151 days, during which EU countries withdrew over 74 bcm of gas from UGS facilities.

The share of wind generation in the EU’s electricity output averaged 17% in March, and it has been 18% this month. The gas purchase price averaged about $467 per 1,000 cubic meters in Europe in March, and around $443 in April.

LNG has been supplied from terminals to Europe’s gas transport system with record rates in April. Facilities for regasification of liquefied gas and its further pumping into Europe’s pipelines are loaded by 55% of their capacity now.