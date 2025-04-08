Szijjarto urges other EU politicians to restore ties with Russia

BUDAPEST, April 8. /TASS/. Hungarian Foreign and Trade Minister Peter Szijjarto would like other EU politicians to take a page from his book and keep civil relations with Russia, as this will go a long way toward resolving the conflict in Ukraine.

"I wish others had done the same, because I do understand that the only way out of this war comes through negotiations," he answered to a comment that he had visited Russia 13 times since the start of the special military operation.

He said that energy cooperation with Russia was very important for Hungary.

"We cannot cut ourselves off from Russian energy because physically speaking, otherwise we would not be able to provide for our country," Szijjarto said.

"Russia has been a reliable partner. To date, when it comes to energy deliveries, no one has given us a better offer. No one has yet offered us cheaper or more reliable energy than Russia. We have a genuine energy partnership with them and we cannot give it up.".