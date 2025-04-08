Russia, Africa to set up bureau to coordinate initiatives in energy sector — Roscongress

MOSCOW, April 8. /TASS/. Russia and African countries are discussing the establishment of a special bureau to coordinate initiatives in the energy sector, the press service of Roscongress Foundation told TASS following a meeting between Adviser to Russian President Anton Kobyakov and Executive Chairman of the African Energy Chamber NJ Ayuk.

"Plans to establish a special Russia-Africa Bureau to coordinate joint initiatives in the energy sector in Africa received particular attention during the meeting along with discussion of the African Energy Chamber’s current plans and objectives for the development of its own flagship African Energy Week project, among others," the press service said.

Russia recently received invitations to take part in significant energy projects, oil refineries, renewable energy facilities, and other critical infrastructure in a number of African states, Kobyakov said at the meeting. "It is a priority for Russia to help create these and other capacities to ensure the energy security of the African continent. The Russia-Africa events held in Russia lend this business dialogue added significance and enjoy support from the top government officials," he stressed.

In turn, Ayuk noted that "there are a great many oil and coal deposits in Africa." "Reclamation projects are already underway, to which end we recommend that African companies avail themselves of the services of Russian organizations, including the reclamation of old fields. We see great potential in cooperation with Russia and are open to all endeavors and projects, especially in the energy sector," he said.

The parties agreed to further pursue Russian-African cooperation and work together on the forum track, with discussion set to continue at the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (June 18-21), the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok (September 3-6), Russian Energy Week (October 15-17), and African Energy Week, slated for September 29 to October 3 this year in Cape Town, Ronscongress added.