National Projects funding to be $557.2 bln for six years — Novak

NOVO-OGAREVO, January 9. /TASS/. The amount of financing for National Projects will total 57 trillion rubles ($557.2 bln) over six years, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said during the meeting of President Vladimir Putin with the Cabinet.

"Total financing of new National Projects for the entire six-year period amounts to more than 57 trillion rubles, of which federal budget funds are more than 40 trillion [rubles ($390.9 bln) and extra-budgetary funds total more than thirteen trillion rubles ($127 bln)," Novak said.

The Presidium of the Council for Strategic Development and National Projects approved datasheets for all the nineteen National Projects, including eight technology leadership projects, the deputy prime minister added.