MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russia will win the conflict unleashed by the West by proxy of Ukraine because Western countries understand no other language, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with TASS on the eve of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly.

"The victory is needed. They do not understand any other language. This victory will be ours, we have no doubt. We have become truly united in the face of the war that the West unleashed against us by proxy of Ukraine," Lavrov said.