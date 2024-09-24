Wars, nuclear posturing make world ‘a powder keg’ — UN secretary-general

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Nuclear posturing, wars and geopolitical divisions are making the world an increasingly dangerous place, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at the UN General Assembly.

"Geo-political divisions keep deepening. The planet keeps heating. Wars rage with no clue how they will end. And nuclear posturing and new weapons cast a dark shadow. We are edging towards the unimaginable - a powder keg that risks engulfing the world," he said at the general debate of the General Assembly’s 79th session.

Guterres said humanity is going through a tremendous transformation, facing unprecedented challenges that require global solutions.