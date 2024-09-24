MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Four Ukrainian servicemen have been captured as a result of a failed enemy attempt to attack Malaya Loknya and Obukhovka in the Kursk Region, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

Ukraine lost more than 360 troops over the day. In total, the enemy has lost over 16,700 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian military repelled enemy attempts to attack Malaya Loknya and Obukhovka.

- They also repelled five Ukrainian attempts to break through the border towards Medvezhye and Novy Put.

- The Russian military struck Ukrainian formations near Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino and Plekhovo.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine’s losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 360 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle and 12 armored fighting vehicles, as well as four artillery pieces, two multiple rocket launchers, three electronic warfare stations and 11 other vehicles. Four Ukrainian servicemen were captured.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia's borderline region, Ukraine's losses have amounted to more than 16,700 servicemen, 127 tanks, 61 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 809 armored combat vehicles, 508 vehicles, 136 artillery pieces, 31 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 35 radar stations, eight counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 18 pieces of engineering equipment, including 11 engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit, as well as an armored repair vehicle.

Alaudinov's statements

- The Ukrainian armed forces are abandoning their positions in the Kursk Region en masse, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov said.

- He added that Georgian mercenaries fighting for Kiev had looted Pogrebki in the Sudzha district, stealing tractors and wheat from the settlement.