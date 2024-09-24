At least 11 killed by Israeli strikes at Bekaa Valley in Lebanon — report

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. At least 11 people were killed by Israeli strikes at eastern Lebanon, Al Mayadeen reported.

According to the report, all victims were civilians. Previously, the TV channel reported that the Israeli aviation was carrying out strikes at the settlement of Halbata in the Bekaa Valley.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut.