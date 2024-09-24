Biden includes conflicts in Ukraine, Gaza to list of global challenges

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. The conflict in Ukraine and the Palestinian-Israeli escalation have become serious global challenges of the past few years, US President Joe Biden said, speaking at the UN General Assembly General Debate.

"I know many look at the world today and see difficulties and react with despair, but I do not, I won't. As [world] leaders, we don't have the luxury. I recognize the challenges, from Ukraine to Gaza to Sudan and beyond: war, hunger, terrorism, brutality, record, displacement of people, a climate crisis, democracy at risk, strain in our societies, the promise of artificial intelligence - and a significant risk. The list goes on. But maybe because all I've seen and all we have done together over the decades, I have hope. I know there is a way forward," the US President said.

"I truly believe we're at another inflection point world in history, but the choices we make today will determine our future for decades to come," Biden added.