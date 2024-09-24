Hezbollah says it fired 50 rockets at Israel’s Dado military base

BEIRUT, September 24. /TASS/. Hezbollah said its forces fired a barrage of 50 rockets at the Dado military base in northern Israel.

The base houses the headquarters of the Israel Defense Forces Northern Command, according to the group.

Hezbollah earlier launched rockets on Kibbutz HaGoshrim in northern Israel and the town of Katzrin, which is the administrative center of the Israeli-controlled part of the Golan Heights.

On September 17 and 18, numerous explosions of communication devices and other electronic gadgets swept across Lebanon, setting off a new wave of escalation between Israel and Hezbollah. The Lebanese group blamed Israel for the incidents. Israel did not comment directly on the device detonations, but announced it was intensifying military operations in the north. Afterward, the Israeli Air Force began to carry out massive strikes on southern Lebanon, just across the northern border, and also attacked Beirut. Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced expanded strikes against military sites, rocket depots and Hezbollah commanders across Lebanon. The death toll from the strikes exceeded 550 in Lebanon, while more than 1,800 other people sustained injuries.