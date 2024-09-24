Over 30 injured during week of Ukrainian attacks on Russia’s Belgorod Region

BELGOROD, September 24. /TASS/. Over 30 civilians in Russia’s Belgorod Region were injured during the week of Ukrainian troops’ attacks, as many as 20 people were hospitalized, regional Health Minister Andrey Ikonnikov reported.

"Let's take the week starting from September 17. A total of 36 people suffered — three of them died, including one child, and 33 people were injured. Currently, 20 people are in hospitals of the Belgorod Region: there are 10 people in the 2nd city hospital, the two in serious condition being in intensive care, and 10 more people are in the regional clinical hospital, the two of them also being in intensive care," Ikonnikov told reporters.

On September 23, the settlement of Arkhangelskoye, the Shebekinsky district, was shelled by the Ukrainian troops. One child and two adults were killed, four people, including two children, were injured. On September 22, the settlement Cheremoshnoye, the Belgorod district, was targeted by Ukrainian troops, the shelling left 12 civilians injured.