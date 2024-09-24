Israeli Air Force fire 2,000 munitions at 1,500 Hezbollah targets in past 24 hours

TEL AVIV, September 24. /TASS/. The Israeli Air Force made hundreds of sorties to attack Hezbollah targets in Lebanon in the past 24 hours, the IDF press office announced.

"About 2,000 munitions were fired at 1,500 terrorist infrastructure targets in South Lebanon and deep inside Lebanese territory," the IDF said.

According to the statement, the strikes were carried out "in order to eliminate threats for Israeli civilians and to weaken the terrorist infrastructure and the Hezbollah potential in Lebanon."

"The Israeli Air Force jets continue their work, carrying out the strikes even now," the press office said.