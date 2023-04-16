One civilian killed, six injured in Ukrainian shelling of Donetsk church — DPR leader

DONETSK, April 16. /TASS/. A civilian resident of Donetsk was killed and six wounded when Ukrainian troops shelled the city’s Transfiguration Cathedral during Easter Vigil on Sunday, the acting head of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, said.

"For the time being, one person was reported as dead and six - as injured," Pushilin wrote on his Telegram channel. "Fire broke out when a Ukrainian projectile hit a kindergarten. Damage was reported at the Roofed Market, [at] nearby shops and a pharmacy."

"The enemy deliberately struck the main cathedral during the Easter night," he said.

The official added that units of the Russian armed forces are already working to destroy Ukrainian firing points from where the shelling came.

According to the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) mission to the Joint Center for Control and Coordination of issues related to Ukraine’s war crimes, the armed forces of Ukraine fired a total of 20 rockets from multiple-launch rocket systems towards the Voroshilovsky district of Donetsk at 03:25 a.m. Moscow time on Sunday.