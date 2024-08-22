Press review: Moscow-Beijing ties look for shot in arm and US backdoors new nuke strategy

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. Moscow and Beijing focus on increasing economic cooperation as Putin meets with China’s premier; the US secretly updates its nuclear strategy; and the EU is whipping up another sanctions package against Russia. These stories topped Thursday’s newspaper headlines across Russia. Media: Evolving Moscow-Beijing ties take center stage as Putin meets with Chinese premier Beijing is ready to take cooperation with Moscow to a higher level, Premier of the State Council of China Li Qiang said at a meeting with his Russian counterpart Mikhail Mishustin in Moscow. The parties signed a dozen agreements, including an investment cooperation plan. Russian President Vladimir Putin praised the outcome of the meeting, noting that trade relations between the two countries were progressing well, Izvestia writes.

The Chinese premier’s visit to Russia will undoubtedly facilitate the further deepening of comprehensive strategic partnership, while the thorough exchange of views at the meeting should give bilateral cooperation an added shot in the arm, Cui Heng, lecturer with Center for International Legal Training at the Shanghai University of Political Science and Law, said. Meanwhile, Chinese businesses continue to be affected by sanctions, which are hurting several major banks and other financial institutions. Cui argues that both countries need to establish new financial bodies that would specialize in bilateral investment. It’s quite possible to create specific mechanisms as part of the new investment cooperation plan signed by the parties, Kirill Kotkov, head of the St. Petersburg-based Center for Far Eastern Studies, pointed out. "It will take time to work out the kinks though, and this will affect Russian-Chinese trade. However, Beijing’s ambition has the Russian business community excited," Alexander Lomanov, head of the Center for Asia-Pacific Studies at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, told Vedomosti. During the talks, the parties considered measures aimed at promoting trade settlements in national currencies, though resolving the issue will be time-consuming, Vasily Kashin, director of the Center for Comprehensive European and International Studies at the Higher School of Economics, stressed. According to the expert, in particular, government commissions are discussing barter trade mechanisms and the opening of Russian bank branches in China. Vedomosti: US secretly updates nuclear strategy US President Joe Biden secretly updated the country’s nuclear strategy in March, Vedomosti writes, citing the New York Times. According to the paper, the updated Nuclear Employment Guidance plan emphasizes the need for the US to prepare for "coordinated nuclear challenges" from China, Russia and North Korea. This document is a clear sign that Washington doubts that its existing capabilities are sufficient to carry out "integrated" deterrence against the three countries at once, with two of them viewed essentially as equal adversaries, Dmitry Stefanovich, a researcher with the Center for International Security at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute of World Economy and International Relations, explained. Washington is already actively modernizing its nuclear arsenal, which includes the qualitative improvement of both delivery systems and warheads, Tatyana Anichkina, senior researcher at the Russian Academy of Sciences’ Institute for US and Canadian Studies, said. The US invited China to engage in arms control talks several times under presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump. The latter insisted on a trilateral agreement between the US, Russia and China. In November 2023, Washington and Beijing announced their intention to resume consultations on nuclear arms control. However, in July, China decided to suspend them due to the Americans ignoring Beijing’s statements that arms sales to Taiwan were unacceptable. Apart from the disparity in nuclear weapon possession, Washington’s approach is also a major obstacle hindering negotiations with Beijing. The US is ready to accept nuclear parity and engage in talks on risk reduction, but believes it must preserve and boost dominance in other areas. China does not agree with that, especially because it is the US that is creating a threat for China in close proximity to its borders, and not the other way around, Stefanovich noted. Izvestia: EU working on new sanctions against Russia The European Union is preparing a fresh package of sanctions against Russia, a European Commission official told Izvestia, declining, however, to provide details. New restrictions may specifically be aimed at the metals sector, with the EU abolishing quotas allowing European companies to purchase vital raw materials from Russia.

