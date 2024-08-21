Russia, China have large-scale cooperation plans for many years to come — Putin

MOSCOW, August 21. /TASS/. Russia and China have worked out large-scale cooperation plans in different spheres for many years to come, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang in the Kremlin.

"Our countries have worked out large-scale joint plans, projects in economic and humanitarian spheres; [we] expect that for many years to come," Putin said.

The head of state added that relevant reference points had been determined during the talks with President of China Xi Jinping this year.