Putin hails diversity as foundation of Russia’s strength

NOVO-OGARYOVO, June 6. /TASS/. The customs and languages of all ethnic groups in Russia are a priceless treasure that needs to be protected and preserved, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during an online meeting with cultural workers on Saturday.

"We deeply value our unique heritage in all of its diversity. Diversity is the foundation of Russia’s greatness and strength. The traditions, customs and languages of all ethnic groups are the country’s priceless treasure and it is our common duty to protect and preserve it," Putin pointed out.

After listening to an address by Lyudmila Garmayeva who heads the Buryatia region’s National Library, the head of state highlighted the symbolic meaning of the admiration that the facility’s employees had for both Russian and Buryat languages.