MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Russian forces have hit a Ukrainian facility producing gas turbine engines for combat aircraft, the Russian Defense Ministry said in its bulletin.

Here are the details of the combat actions that took place over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Units of Battlegroup North inflicted losses on Ukraine’s 57th Motorized Infantry Brigade, the 36th Marine Brigade and 113th Territorial Defense Brigade near Liptsy, Volchansk and Volchanskiye Khutora in the Kharkov Region. A counterattack by the assault group of the nationalist detachment Kraken was repulsed. Ukrainian forces lost up to 65 men, three vehicles and a 122-mm D-30 howitzer.

Battlegroup South

Battlegroup South destroyed four Ukrainian field ammunition depots in the past day, making the enemy lose up to 810 troops. The enemy also lost an armored personnel carrier, an armored combat vehicle, 15 motor vehicles, a Polish-made Krab self-propelled gun, a US-made M777 155 mm howitzer, two British-made FH-70 155 mm howitzers, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, two Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 122 mm howitzer, a British-made L119 105 mm howitzer and a US-made M119 105 mm howitzer. An electronic warfare system and four field ammunition deposits were destroyed.

Battlegroup Center

Battlegroup Center continued to advance deeper into enemy defenses, hitting the troops and equipment of 12 Ukrainian brigades near Dzerzhinsk, Nelepovka, Rozovka, Krasnoarmeysk, Dimitrov, Grodovka, Ukrainsk, Gornyak and Kurakhovka of the Donetsk People's Republic. The enemy lost up to 555 troops.

Russian forces repelled ten counterattacks by assault teams from the 53rd, 150th, 151st mechanized, 68th jaeger brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 3rd, 12th, 15th brigades of the National Guard and the Omega special forces unit. The enemy lost 555 troops, a US-made M113 armored personnel carrier, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, five pickup trucks, a 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, a 152-mm D-20 gun and three 122-mm D-30 howitzers.

Battlegroup East

Units of Battlegroup East improved their frontline position, defeating the forces of the 33rd mechanized and 58th motorized infantry brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 116th and 127th territorial defense brigades and the 21st National Guard Brigade near Dobrovolye, Ugledar, Zolotaya Niva, Shakhtarskoye, Rovnopol in the Donetsk People's Republic and Temirovka in the Zaporozhye region. Russian forces repelled a counterattack by the assault team of the 72nd Mechanized Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces. The enemy lost up to 130 servicemen, five motor vehicles and a Polish-made Krab 155-mm self-propelled gun.

Battlegroup West

Battlegroup West repelled four counterattacks in the past day, causing the Ukrainian army to lose up to 420 troops. The enemy also lost a Kazak armored combat vehicle, three pickup trucks, a US-made M198 155 mm howitzer, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, a D-20 152 mm howitzer, a Gvozdika 122 mm self-propelled howitzer, a D-30 122 mm howitzer and a British-made L119 self-propelled gun. Four field ammunition depots were destroyed.

The battlegroup repelled four counterattacks by assault teams from the 14th and 63rd mechanized brigades of the Ukrainian armed forces and the First National Guard Brigade.

Battlegroup Dnepr

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 50 troops in the area of responsibility of Russia’s Battlegroup Dnepr in the past day, as well as four motor vehicles, an Akatsiya 152 mm self-propelled gun, a Msta-B 152 mm howitzer and a D-20 152 mm howitzer. An Anklav-N electronic warfare system and a field ammunition depot were destroyed.

The troops and equipment of the 128th Mountain Assault Brigade of the Ukrainian armed forces, the 35th Marine Brigade, the 103rd, 108th and 123th territorial defense brigades were hit.

Air Force and air defenses

Russia’s tactical aircraft, drone units, missile forces and artillery troops hit a Ukrainian facility for the production and maintenance of gas turbine engines for combat aircraft, as well as on the energy sites that kept the plant going.

Over the past day, strikes were carried out on a military airfield in Ukraine, two drone production workshops, an assembly ship, a warehouse of fuel and lubricants and concentrations of enemy manpower and military equipment in 149 areas.

Air defenses shot down two HARM anti-radar missiles and three US-made HIMARS rockets, as well as 63 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles.

Tally of destroyed equipment

A total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,187 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,343 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,458 multiple rocket launchers, 15,150 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 2,436 special military vehicles have been destroyed since the start of Russia’s special military operation.