LUGANSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian armed forces have lost about 150 servicemen and several strongholds in recent days as a result of failed counterattacks near Volchansk in the Kharkov Region, military expert Andrey Marochko told TASS.

"In recent days, Ukrainian militants have been trying to stabilize the situation in the Kharkov region. In particular, they tried to launch about five counterattacks near the Liptsy and Volchansk settlements, which did not lead to the desired result. Moreover, due to the difficult operational and tactical situation and the use of untrained specialists, instead of regaining lost positions, the Ukrainian command lost several strongholds and about 150 troops," he said.