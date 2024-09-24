Ukrainian army keeps attacking civilians in Kharkov Region, official says

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian army regularly targets the populated areas in the Kharkov Region that Russia has taken control of, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, said.

"The settlements in the Kharkov Region that are under control of the military-civilian administration, come under regular attacks from the Ukrainian armed forces on a regular basis. They carry out targeted strikes, deliberately attacking civilians,’ he pointed out.

Ganchev specified that earlier, a civilian had suffered shrapnel injuries in a drone attack. "Just the other day, a direct drone strike on a civilian car killed a married couple," the official added.