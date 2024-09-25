Two Russian strategic submarines arrive in Pacific fleet base

VILYUCHINSK /Kamchatka/, September 25. /TASS/. The Emperor Alexander III and the Krasnoyarsk strategic submarines completed the voyage from the Northern to the Pacific fleet and arrived to the submarine base in Vilyuchinsk in Kamchatka, TASS correspondent reports.

They were welcomed by Navy Commander-in-Chief Alexander Moiseyev and Deputy Defense Minister Pavel Fradkov who congratulated the submariners with the fulfilment of the Arctic sortie.

"The latest nuclear underwater cruisers completed the difficult under-ice voyage and arrived in the main base of the Pacific fleet. They are unrivalled in their class and will operate in the Pacific fleet to fulfil strategic deterrence tasks, maintain and increase the combat potential and military might of Russia," Fradkov said.

"I would like to note that the existing training system of submariners, the school of under-ice navigation, and the level of readiness of headquarters of all levels of the Northern and Pacific fleets allow rapidly and with good quality fulfilling such important and responsible tasks," Moiseyev said and handed over departmental awards to distinguished submariners. Fradkov handed over presents from the defense minister to submarine commanders.

The Emperor Alexander III strategic submarine ballistic nuclear (SSBN) is the seventh submarine of Borey-class project 955/955A. She is armed with 16 Bulava intercontinental ballistic missiles.

The Krasnoyarsk strategic submarine guided missile nuclear (SSGN) is the fourth submarine of Yasen-class project 885/885M. She is Armed with Onyx antiship and/or Kalibr-PL missiles. The submarines were build by Sevmash shipyard in Severodvinsk.