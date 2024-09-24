Biden, Zelensky to discuss strikes inside Russia — White House

NEW YORK, September 24. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden plans to discuss the possibility of strikes with US weapons deep inside Russia when meets with his Ukrainian counterpart Vladimir Zelensky at the White House on September 26, US National Security Council Spokesman John Kirby said.

"The president has been consistent that our policy is that long range strike capabilities provided by the US are not to be used against targets in Russia. He has not made a policy change on that. He's still in the same place. That's the guidance that we have provided to Ukraine. We understand that they have asked for that to be changed," he said at a news conference for international reporters. "I'm sure the issue will come up. But he has not changed his view that the use of US weapons, long range weapons, against targets in Russia is prohibited."

Russian President Vladimir Putin told reporters on September 12 that Ukraine is unable to deliver strikes inside Russian territory without Western assistance because it needs satellite intelligence and flight input data to do so. According to the president, the current debate among NATO countries is not just about Kiev's potential use of Western long-range weapons, but they are also essentially making a decision whether to get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict. Putin said Moscow would respond to threats that would be created for Russia.