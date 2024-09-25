Russia creates multi-tier defense in Kursk Region — top brass

KURSK, September 25. /TASS/. Russian forces have created multi-tier defense in the Kursk Region, Major General Apty Alaudinov, the commander of the Akhmat commando forces, has told TASS.

"We have already created several lines of defense. Based on this, the enemy, I think, realizes that it would not be physically possible for him to push further through these fortifications. Moreover, it cannot even push through our first line, where we are standing," said Alaudinov, the deputy head of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military and Political Directorate.

He stressed that even those units which the Armed Forces of Ukraine were trying to bring to this area were sustaining heavy losses.