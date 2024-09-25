{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
UN General Assembly

Meeting of UNSC ‘Big Five’ leaders currently unrealistic — Kremlin

Vladimir Putin is open for interaction, Spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted
Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov Valery Sharifulin/TASS
Russia's Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov
© Valery Sharifulin/TASS

MOSCOW, September 25. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin is open for interaction with the leaders of other UN Security Council permanent member states but currently a summit of the "Big Five" is unrealistic, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Izvestia.

"The president is open for interaction but for understandable reasons any prospects of such a meeting are currently unrealistic," the Kremlin official said.

In January 2020, Putin suggested holding a summit on global issues among the leaders of the UNSC permanent member states (Russia, China, the US, France and the UK).

Vladimir PutinUnited NationsDmitry PeskovUN General Assembly
