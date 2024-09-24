KURSK, September 24. /TASS/. The Ukrainian command has deployed foreign fighters in the units operating in some areas of the Kursk Region, Deputy Chief of the Russian Armed Forces’ Main Military-Political Department, Akhmat Special Forces Commander Major General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

"We know that foreigners have been brought in, and they are in Sudzha, and some foreign units have been brought in at some sites, that is, we are recording this," he said.

He pointed out that the foreigners are carrying out, among other things, raids. During the launch of the attack on the Kursk Region, they went ahead together with the Ukrainians, organizing interaction, "because this operation was organized, prepared by the NATO bloc's headquarters committee," Alaudinov added. "There is no doubt about it. Because all the resources were involved - and satellites, and radio air, and all the means that could be involved to organize this operation in the most modern form," he specified.

Earlier, Alaudinov told TASS that the appearance of several dozen Ukrainian foreign instructors was recorded in the Sudzha area.