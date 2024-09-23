Kremlin reserved over articles about Zelensky plan, would study official version

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Kremlin will study Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's plan, if it is available from official sources, while treating the content of media publications on the issue with caution, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has told the media.

"We believe that it is impossible to do any analysis based on media reports. If some information ever emerges from official sources, we will scrutinize it, of course," the Kremlin spokesman said, referring to Zelensky's "victory plan" for ending the conflict in Ukraine.

"So far there has been a great deal of conflicting, contradictory and unreliable information. We are very reserved about it," Peskov stated.

Earlier, Zelensky said that he had some kind of plan for ending the conflict. Kiev has repeatedly rejected peace and mediation initiatives by third countries, saying that it would exclusively promote the so-called Zelensky formula.

Recently, the Ukrainian leader in an interview with Brazilian online portal Metropoles strongly criticized as destructive Brazil and China's plan for resolving the conflict. He also argued that he knew nothing about German Chancellor Olaf Scholz's "peace plan."

Zelensky also said he would discuss the details of his plan with US President Joe Biden, as there were items there that depended on Washington's decision, adding that the plan required partners’ quick action. Biden and US Vice-President Kamala Harris will meet with Zelensky in Washington on September 26.