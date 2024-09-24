Basayev gang’s member sentenced to 10 years for attacking military in 2000

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. A court has sentenced to 10 years in prison a member of Basayev's gang, Magomed Alkhanov, who took part in an attack on the Russian military in Chechnya in 2000, which left 84 people killed, the Investigative Committee has told TASS.

A court has found the evidence collected by the Investigative Committee and the Federal Security Service (FSB) sufficient to pass a sentence on Magomed Alkhanov. He was sentenced to 10 years of imprisonment in a medium security penal colony, the news release says.

The man was found guilty of infringement on the life of military servicemen, incitement of an official to abuse of power and escape from custody.

It was confirmed that in February 2000 Alkhanov, then being a minor, was a member of an armed gang led by Basayev and Khattab, which attacked soldiers of the 6th company of the 104th regiment of the 76th Pskov division of the Airborne Troops near the village of Ulus-Kert in the Shatoi district of the Chechen Republic. The attack left 84 servicemen killed and four others wounded. Alkhanov, while being a defendant in the criminal case of the attack on the military, spent some time in a psychiatric hospital in the Astrakhan Region for a comprehensive inpatient psychological and psychiatric forensic examination. There he bribed Denis Kukhtin, an officer of Russia’s federal penitentiary service, and escaped from the medical facility. A week later he was detained in Astrakhan.

Kukhtin had previously been found guilty of a number of crimes while being on duty and sentenced to 8.5 years in prison with a fine of 8 million rubles.