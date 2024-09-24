Kremlin downplays importance of US presidential election for Russia

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. The upcoming US presidential election is not Moscow’s main concern, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"It’s not a priority interest for us as we are focused on domestic problems and our own agenda," he said. When asked who Russia would prefer to win the US presidential race, Peskov noted that "this should be a question for US voters, who are eagerly awaiting the election."

"The political struggle is very fierce," Peskov said, describing the situation in the US. "However, believe me, it’s not our number one issue," he repeated.

The US will hold its presidential election on November 5. Former President Donald Trump is the Republican candidate, while Vice President Kamala Harris is the Democratic hopeful. Earlier Russian President Vladimir Putin joked that after incumbent US President Joe Biden was "withdrawn" from the race, Moscow was behind Harris. The Russian leader noted, however, that "at the end of the day, it is up to the American people to choose." Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov pointed out that Moscow did not distinguish between the US presidential contenders.