US plans to announce more military aid for Ukraine worth $375 mln on Wednesday — report

WASHINGTON, September 24. /TASS/. The US is going to announce a new military aid package for Ukraine worth $375 million as soon as Wednesday, Voice of America radio (designated as a foreign agent media organization in Russia) reported, citing several unidentified US officials.

According to one official, the package is likely to include air-to-ground munitions for F-16 fighter jets and ammunition for HIMARS. In other items, there will be patrol boats and armored vehicles, along with 155mm rounds, 105 mm rounds and TOW anti-armor missiles.

The package is still being finalized and could change, according to the officials. The equipment will be provided from American military stockpiles.

According to the report, the Pentagon has more than $5 billion left of the $61 billion in funding for Ukraine that was signed into law by President Joe Biden in April and could expire at the end of September, when the current fiscal year ends. So the Pentagon is working with Congress to roll the remaining funding over to the next US fiscal year. Officials are also working on contingency plans should Congress not approve the rollover.

VOA said the package is set to be announced as Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky is visiting the US, where he is scheduled to meet with President Biden and Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris at the White House on Thursday. According to the report, this would be the largest aid sent to Kiev since May.

Russia has repeatedly said that funneling weapons into Ukraine will not reduce Russia's resolve or change the course of the special military operation.