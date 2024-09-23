Russia’s Battlegroup North inflicts roughly 105 enemy casualties in past day

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Units from Russia’s Battlegroup North have struck two Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region in the past day, inflicting roughly 105 enemy casualties, the Russian Defense Ministry said in a daily bulletin of the special military operation.

Here are the details of this and other combat actions that happened over the past day, according to the bulletin.

Battlegroup North

Units from the battlegroup have struck two Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region, inflicting roughly 105 enemy casualties.

Ukrainian military losses included an APC, four motor vehicles, two D-20 howitzers, three D-30 howitzers and a Gvozdika self-propelled artillery mount.

Battlegroup West

Russia’s battlegroup West has repelled four enemy counterattacks, inflicting roughly 450 enemy casualties.

Ukrainian losses included a tank, eight APCs, six motor vehicles, a British-made FH-70 howitzer, three D-30 howitzers and four US-provided M119 towed howitzers, the ministry added. Also, two electronic warfare systems and a field ammo depot were destroyed as the Russian battlegroup struck troops and military hardware from five Ukrainian brigades in the Kharkov Region and the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup South

Russia’s battlegroup South has inflicted roughly 600 enemy casualties.

Ukraine has also lost two armored combat vehicles, eight motor vehicles, a US-made M777 howitzer, a Swedish-provided Archer self-propelled artillery gun, two British-made FH-70 howitzers, three D-30 howitzers, two D-20 artillery mounts, three M119 towed howitzers and an M142 HIMARS launcher as well as an Anklav-N jamming station and a US-made AN/TPQ-50 counter-battery radar, the ministry specified.

According to it, the Russian battlegroup took up better forward-edge positions as it struck troops from six Ukrainian brigades in the Donetsk People’s Republic.

Battlegroup Center

Units of the battlegroup Center have repelled nine Ukrainian counterattacks.

"Units of the battlegroup Center have taken more favorable positions and inflicted losses in manpower and materiel on Ukraine’s 68th infantry brigade, 71st jaeger brigade, 5th assault brigade and 109th territorial defense brigade in the areas Kalinovo, Gorky, Mikhailovka and Rozovka of the Donetsk People’s Republic. They also repelled nine counterattacks by assault groups of Ukraine’s 25th airborne brigade and 2nd, 12th and 142nd brigades of the National Guard," the news release reads.

The enemy’s losses totaled 440 men, an armored combat vehicle, four other vehicles, a Polish-made 155-mm Krab self-propelled artillery piece, 152-mm Msta-B howitzer, 122-mm D-30 howitzer, US-made 105-mm M101 gun and 100-mm Rapira anti-tank gun."

Battlegroup East

The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 140 servicemen in the zone of responsibility of Russia’s East battlegroup.

"The enemy lost up to 140 servicemen, three vehicles, a 155-mm self-propelled artillery unit Caesar made and a 122-mm howitzer D-30. Two electronic warfare stations Anklav-N were destroyed," the ministry said.

Battlegroup Dnepr

Russia’s Dnepr battlegroup defeated two brigades of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy’s losses amounted to 60 servicemen, the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

"Units of the Dnepr battlegroup defeated formations of the 141st infantry brigade of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and the 39th coastal defense brigade in the areas of the settlement Veselyanka in the Zaporozhye Region and the city of Kherson. The Ukrainian armed forces lost up to 60 servicemen, 6 vehicles, and an electronic warfare station," the ministry said.

Air Force and air defenses

Russia’s air defenses have shot down Ukraine’s ATACMS missile, three Neptun long-range guided missiles, two Hammer guided aerial bombs, a HIMARS rocket projectile, as well as 35 fixed-wing drones.

"The air defenses have shot down a tactical missile ATACMS of US manufacture, three guided long-range missiles Neptune, two French-made aerial bombs Hammer, a US-made rocket projectile HIMARS and 35 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles," the news release reads.

The Russian military has also hit concentrations sites of the Ukrainian armed forces’ personnel and military equipment in 135 districts.

"Operational-tactical aviation, unmanned aerial vehicles, missile forces, and artillery groups of the Russian Armed Forces hit concentrations of enemy personnel and military equipment in 135 districts," the ministry said.

Tally of destroyed equipment

Since the beginning of the special military operation Russian troops have destroyed a total of 646 aircraft, 283 helicopters, 32,124 unmanned aerial vehicles, 579 anti-aircraft missile systems, 18,338 tanks and other armored fighting vehicles, 1,458 multiple rocket launchers, 15,085 field artillery pieces and mortars, and 26,401 special military vehicles.