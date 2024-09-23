IAEA should speak openly about sources of threats to Kursk NPP — Russian mission

VIENNA, September 24. /TASS/. The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) will help ensure the safety of the Kursk nuclear power plant (NPP) if it talks openly about the sources of threats to the plant, Russia's deputy permanent envoy to international organizations in Vienna Roman Ustinov told TASS.

"The most important thing that the IAEA can do to help ensure the nuclear and physical safety of the Kursk NPP is to honestly and openly explain where the main threats to the plant come from and urge the cessation of any provocative actions," the envoy said.

Russia is working on the issue of the Zaporozhye and Kursk nuclear power plants with the agency's leadership and its Director General Rafael Grossi, he pointed out.

"We consider it important that Rafael Grossi, including during the recent 68th session of the IAEA General Conference, clearly stated that attacks on nuclear power plants are unacceptable under any circumstances," Ustinov added.

Rosatom head Alexey Likhachev said after talks with Grossi on September 6 that Kiev was planning to attack and seize the Kursk nuclear power plant. Grossi had earlier described the situation at the plant as serious and said attacks on any nuclear facility were unacceptable.