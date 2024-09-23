IDF launches ‘proactive offensive operation’ against Hezbollah — General Staff

TEL AVIV, September 23. /TASS/. The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has "launched a proactive offensive operation" against the Lebanon-based Shiite party Hezbollah "targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years," Chief of Israel’s General Staff Herzi Halevi said.

"This morning, the IDF launched a proactive offensive operation. Essentially, we are targeting combat infrastructure that Hezbollah has been building for the past 20 years," he said during a situational assessment at the IDF Headquarters Underground Operations Center.

"We are striking targets and preparing for the next phases, which I will elaborate on shortly," Halevi added as quoted by the army press service.

He noted that "this is very significant." According to the military official, "ultimately, everything is focused on creating the conditions to return the residents of the north to their homes.".