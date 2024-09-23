Turkish parliamentary speaker hopes to meet with Putin on Wednesday

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Speaker of Turkey’s Grand National Assembly (parliament) Numan Kurtulmus in an interview with TASS First Deputy Director General Mikhail Gusman said he was hoping to meet with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday and convey greetings from Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"We have a very intense program, including a meeting with President Putin on Wednesday," he said. "Of course, now I have the opportunity to once again convey Mr. Erdogan’s greetings to the Russian people, the wish for friendship and cooperation," he added.

"We arrived as a large parliamentary group," the top Turkish lawmaker said, noting the importance of parliamentary diplomacy.

Earlier, Kurtulmus visited the Yunus Emre Turkish Cultural Center in Moscow. In August, the press service of the Russian State Duma reported that on September 25, Russian State Duma Chairman Vyacheslav Volodin will meet with the chairman of the Turkish parliament.