Russia to create counter-balance to US missiles in Asia — MFA

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russia is proceeding from the worst-case scenario regarding the US plans for deploying medium-and shorter-range missiles in the Asia-Pacific Region, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov has told the media.

"There is nothing new about what is being debated in the public space. In our assessments and in our planning we always proceed from worst-case scenarios, because we cannot expect good and positive things from the United States. The politicians and leadership of that country look determined to continue a reckless policy of escalation. This applies not only to relations with Russia, but also to their behavior with regard to China," he said, while commenting on media reports about the possibility of permanent deployment of relevant US weapon systems in the Asia-Pacific Region.

Ryabkov emphasized that Russia "is not indifferent to what there exists in this region."

"Of course, as it has been repeatedly stated on our side, all necessary measures of material nature and practical nature will be taken, including those in the military field in terms of creating a counter-balance," Ryabkov stated.

"Depending on the situation and the needs being analyzed by specialists, all necessary decisions will be made. We have, of course, paid attention to these alarming messages in the media space," he continued. "I would like to say that juggling with terms and different techniques regarding what is being deployed and on what basis and what will be permanently located somewhere, brought in for some purposes, be it drills or training exercises - all these are all well-known methods, long-tested by the US and its allies not only in Europe, but also in Asia".

US missiles

In April 2024, the US temporarily deployed batteries of Typhon systems to the north of Luzon Island. These weapons, as was noted, are capable of hitting targets on China’s coast and facilities in the East China and South China Seas. According to ABS-CBN News, the missile system was deployed the same month in the process of a joint US-Philippine exercise.

On September 20, Philippine presidential national security adviser Eduardo Ano said the US Typhon missile systems stationed on the Philippine island of Luzon were needed to train the country's armed forces. Ano argued that the US and the Philippines had no plans for removing the Typhon missile systems from Philippine territory. That issue, he said, was solely within the range of competence of the Mutual Defense and Security Cooperation Council.

Previously, under the provisions of the Intermediate Nuclear Forces Treaty, signed between the USSR and the US in 1987, Washington could not deploy land-based ballistic missiles, cruise missiles and missile launchers with a range of 500 kilometers to 5,500 kilometers. In 2019, the US quit this agreement.