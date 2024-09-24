Kremlin, unlike Western authorities, stays out of media interference

MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Western mass media operate under extreme pressure and even face violence from their countries' authorities, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

When asked why the Kremlin does not give assignments to Russian media, particularly RT, Peskov emphasized: "Because we do not consider it possible to interfere in editorial policy."

"This is the prerogative of your Western colleagues - they are the ones working under prohibitive pressure and sometimes even violence from their authorities and handlers," the spokesman said.