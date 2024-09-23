MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Ukraine lost more than 340 troops in the Kursk Region over the day, the Russian Defense Ministry has reported.

In total, the enemy has lost over 16,400 servicemen since fighting began in the region.

The Russian military repelled two enemy attempts to break through the border towards Novy Put.

TASS has gathered the key news about the unfolding situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- Over the day, the Russian military repelled enemy attempts to attack Malaya Loknya and Plekhovo.

- They also repelled two attempts by the Ukrainian armed forces to break through the border towards Novy Put.

- Units of the battlegroup North continued their offensive and struck Ukrainian formations near the settlements of Lyubimovka, Daryino, Novy Put, Nikolayevo-Daryino, Malaya Loknya and Plekhovo.

- The Russian military hit concentrations of enemy manpower and equipment near Gornal, Goncharovka, Kurilovka, Kositsa, Kruglenkoye, Lyubimovka, Martynovka, Malaya Loknya, Melovoy, Malaya Obukhovka, Medvezhye, Mirny, Novy Put, Novoivanovka, Plekhovo, Russkoe Porechnoye, Tolsty Lug and Cherkasskaya Konopelka.

- Russian jets struck Ukrainian reserves in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost more than 340 men and six armored vehicles, including a tank, three infantry fighting vehicles, two armored fighting vehicles, as well as eight artillery pieces, an electronic warfare station, a counter-battery radar and five vehicles. One Ukrainian serviceman was captured.

- Since the beginning of hostilities in Russia’s borderline region, Ukraine’s losses have amounted to around 16,400 servicemen, 127 tanks, 60 infantry fighting vehicles, 95 armored personnel carriers, 797 armored combat vehicles, 497 cars, 132 artillery pieces, 29 multiple rocket launchers, including eight HIMARS and six US-made MLRS, eight anti-aircraft missile launchers, five transport and loading vehicles, 32 electronic warfare stations, eight counter-battery radars, two air defense radars, 17 pieces of engineering equipment, including 10 engineering demolition vehicles, one UR-77 demining unit and an armored repair vehicle.

Alaudinov's statements

- Foreign specialists in the ranks of the Ukrainian armed forces in the Kursk Region have been seen committing numerous crimes, including killing civilians, Deputy Chief of the Main Military-Political Directorate of the Russian Armed Forces, Commander of the Akhmat special forces, Major-General Apty Alaudinov told TASS.

- He added that residents of the region said that foreign speech was heard in populated areas since the first days of Ukraine's invasion.

Appeals from residents

- Russian Human Rights Ombudswoman Tatyana Moskalkova reported a large number of appeals related to crimes committed by Ukrainian troops in the Kursk Region.

- She added that no information is available about the residents who were taken from the region by Ukrainian troops.

- According to Moskalkova, investigative authorities have initiated 36 criminal cases based on data regarding the Ukrainian military's abuse of civilians.

- Approximately 270 people who were previously missing were found during the liberation of several settlements in the Korenevsky district of the Kursk Region, 118 of whom were being sought following requests from relatives, the region's governor, Alexey Smirnov, stated.