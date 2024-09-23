Ukrainian howitzer Bogdana destroyed by Lancet munition in Sumy Region

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. The Russian military has destroyed Ukraine’s self-propelled howitzer Bogdana in the Sumy Region with a Lancet barrage munition, the Defense Ministry has said.

A footage of the strike has been released.

"Air reconnaissance by of one of the units of the battle group North in Sumy Region detected Ukraine’s 155-mm howitzer Bogdana on the move. After analysis of the intelligence data received a decision was made to carry out a fire strike. The detected target was successfully eliminated by a Lancet barrage munition. Objective monitoring of the strike on the Ukrainian artillery piece was carried by air reconnaissance means in the real time mode," the Defense Ministry said.