Decision on strikes into Russia unlikely to come after Biden-Zelensky talks — The Times

LONDON, September 23. /TASS/. US President Joe Biden is unlikely to announce his decision regarding the use of Western-made weapons for strikes deep into the Russian territory after the meeting with Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky on September 26, The Times reported citing its sources.

According to an unnamed NATO diplomat, this decision is to be made between the US and the UK. However, the key problem for Western states in this situation is that they don’t know where Russia’s redlines really are. The diplomat also claimed that the level of threat from Russia has "never been so high."

The newspaper noted that the decision on strikes deep into Russian territory is unlikely to change turn the tide of the conflict, because Russia has withdrawn its planes and missile systems from the range of Western-made weapons, used in the Ukrainian conflict. According to the newspaper, Ukraine would benefit more from an expanded use of long-range drones and an increased localized production.

Meanwhile, military experts and diplomats interviewed by The Times all share the opinion that Ukraine has no chances to push Russian force in the mid-term perspective. In this regard, one source pointed out that any negotiations will be "very very very difficult and painful for Ukraine.