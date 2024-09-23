Putin instructs Cabinet to allocate funds to support Russian video game developers

MOSCOW, September 23. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has instructed the government to allocate funds from the federal budget by October 15 to support domestic video game developers.

By the order the President gave after his to Yakutia in June, the government must "provide for the allocation of budgetary appropriations from the federal budget to support domestic video game developers.

The funds will go to the "specialized entity for the development of the autonomous non-profit organization "Institute for the Development of the Internet," according to a list of orders published on the Kremlin website.

During a visit to the creative cluster "Quarter of Labor" on June 18, the President got acquainted in detail with the stand of game developers from the republic of Yakutia. Together with the deputy head of the regional government Anatoly Semenov, they offered their assistance to Russian specialists in this field, especially with the distribution of games.

For Yakutia, the development of creative industries is one of the priority areas. The region was the first in the country to approve the concept for the development of creative industries, including cinema, animation, media, game development, fashion, digital content and design.