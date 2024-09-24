MOSCOW, September 24. /TASS/. Nearly 130 residents of several Russian settlements were injured over the past week from shelling by the Ukrainian armed forces, another 11 people were killed, Russian Foreign Ministry Ambassador-at-Large Rodion Miroshnik said on his Telegram channel.

"Over the past week, 140 civilians were affected by Nazi shelling: 129 people were wounded, including seven minors, and 11 people were killed. At least 1,982 munitions were fired by Ukrainian armed formations at civilian targets in Russia's territories over the past seven days," the diplomat wrote.

Miroshnik noted that late last week, Ukrainian troops significantly increased the intensity of shelling on civilian facilities in the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics, as well as in the Belgorod Region. He pointed out that this escalation was linked to the Ukrainian army's defeats in the Pokrovsk, Ugledar, and Kupyansk directions, describing it as "attempts to retaliate against civilians by launching targeted strikes on places of civilian gatherings."