Hungarian minister says UN should reinstate itself as platform for discussing peace

NEW YORK, September 23. /TASS/. The UN should regain its function as a platform for discussing peace issues, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto at the UN Summit of the Future in New York.

"I would like to remind all of you that the United Nations was not created as a group of like-minded countries. The UN was created as a platform where everyone can talk to everyone about everything. And I do believe that the UN should regain that function. Because my question is, where should we talk about peace, if not here? Where should countries that are in a hostile situation with each other talk to each other, if not here?" he said.

The Summit of the Future is taking place from September 22 and 23 ahead of the political debate of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly. The summit’s goal is to discuss global challenges and come up with collective solutions. However, UN Security Council members are not participating at the level of heads of state and government. The summit has adopted three key documents, namely the Pact for the Future, the Global Digital Compact, and the Declaration on Future Generations.