Unilateral sanctions hinder sustainable development goals, says Iranian president

UNITED NATIONS, September 24. /TASS/. Unilateral sanctions hinder the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and should be the subject of a detailed UN study, Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said.

"Unilateral sanctions hinder progress in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals and should be taken into account in any future document," he said, speaking at the Summit of the Future: Multilateral Solutions for a Better Tomorrow held at the United Nations headquarters. The Iranian president called on "the UN chief, in cooperation with the countries affected by unilateral sanctions, to present a comprehensive report to the General Assembly on this issue."

"We call for urgent reforms in the governance structure of international financial institutions to ensure the participation of developing countries in decision-making and norm-setting," Pezeshkian added.

The Summit of the Future took place on September 22-23 at the UN headquarters in New York ahead of the general policy debate of the 79th session of the General Assembly. The main purpose of the event was to discuss global challenges and develop collective solutions by world leaders, experts and civil society. Despite the declared importance of the summit, the permanent members of the Security Council do not participate at the level of heads of state and government.